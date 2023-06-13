VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/12/23

Monday June 12, 2023

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a private drive.

7:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist an occupied disabled vehicle.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of an elderly subject.

3:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line in Liberty Township for the report of harassment.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to take a complaint of identity theft.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a report of possible child abuse.

9:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an unresponsive subject.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.