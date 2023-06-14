VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/13/2023

Tuesday June 13, 2023

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded resident.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a death investigation.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Emerson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of property damage.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. The incident remains under investigation.

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street for a subject with a leg injury.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of stolen chickens.

3:21 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a stray dog.

3:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a leg injury.

3:54 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Stripe Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for theft. Kavon Leroy Edwards, 27, of Columbus is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Middle Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.