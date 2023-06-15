VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/14/2023

Wednesday June 14, 2023

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 30 near U.S. 127 to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with traffic at a motor vehicle crash.

2:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of State Route 709 in Liberty Township to check an abandon 911 call.

4:48 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a fire in a woods on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township. There was found a vehicle in the woods that was on fire. Later investigation revealed the vehicle to be a 2021 Jeep Wrangler that had been reported stolen out of Allen County. Indiana.

5:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of Domestic Violence.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of harassment.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence at 10052 Lincoln Highway Apartment #4 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Travis L. Faulkner, 48, of that address was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony domestic violence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject who fell from a ladder.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Ridge Township on a complaint of theft.

2:52 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township on a complaint of debris in the roadway.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire to a report of a grass fire on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a resident locked out of their house.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to assist EMS with a patient who became combative.