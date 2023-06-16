VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2023

Thursday June 15, 2023

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies located a missing juvenile in the Village of Willshire. The juvenile had been reported missing from Fort Eustis, Virginia. The juvenile was transported to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and was later picked up by family.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to check a suspicious person walking in the area.

11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

12:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a storage unit being broken into.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a snapped utility pole and lines down in the roadway.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

2:59 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township on a complaint of a stray dog. The dog was transported to the Humane Shelter.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash. A 2023 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Niyyinnah Ridle of Indianapolis and a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dennis Butler of Rockford were both eastbound on Walcott St. near the intersection of State St. Both stopped for the stop sign, but the semi truck rolled backward and hit the front end of the Jeep. No injuries were reported.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject who was walking.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a stranded motorist.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.