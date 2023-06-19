Local students earn Central scholarships

Submitted information

Central’s Educational & Charitable Foundation has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program recipients.

The program rewards graduates pursuing educational degrees supporting careers in the property and casualty insurance industry. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 annually to each student, is renewable for up to three years, and may be used towards tuition, books, other related school fees, and room and board.

This year’s scholarship recipients are (clockwise from left): Dylan Buzard, Storm Tracy, Brandon Renner, Jeff Li and Paul Adams. Photos submitted

Dylan Buzard is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center. He plans to attend Purdue University in Fort Wayne this fall, majoring in computer science. In high school, Dylan was on the honor roll, attended Business Professionals in America events, and was a member of the podcast production team that placed fourth out of 18 teams in 2022 and ninth out of 50 in 2023. Dylan works part-time as an extended-hours customer service correspondent at Central. He volunteers in the community with the Day of Caring Food Drive and Project 216. Dylan is the son of Brian and Amanda Buzard.

Storm Tracy is a graduate of Wayne Trace High School. She plans to attend Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne in the fall, majoring in Accounting and working towards her certified public accountant license. She achieved perfect attendance for multiple years and was named Student of the Month and Student of the Week on several occasions. Storm works as an Accounting intern at Central and a server at Willow Bend Country Club. She is the daughter of Jasmine Goins and Adam Tracy.

Brandon Renner is a graduate of Lincolnview High School. He plans to attend Kent State University this fall, majoring in computer science with an emphasis on Data Engineering. During high school, Brandon received a Letter of Commendation for National Merit Scholars for scores received on his PSAT test. He was also a member and captain of the Scholastic Bowl Team for three years and was selected as a member of the Athletic Leadership Council. Brandon works part-time at Chief Supermarket. He is the son of Dennis and Angie Renner.

Jeff Li is a graduate of Van Wert High School. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati this fall, majoring in computer science. Throughout high school, Jeff participated in Project Lead the Way, BETA Club, National Honor Society, and the Van Wert Robotics Club, where he was part of the team that qualified for the first Robotics World Championship. Jeff works part-time as a waiter at a local Japanese restaurant. He is the son of Tony and Susan Li.

Paul Adams is a graduate of Crestview High School. He plans to attend the Ohio State University in Columbus this fall, majoring in political science. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Paul plans to attend law school. In high school, he was a member of the CEO program, interned at the Common Pleas Courthouse, and was enrolled in multiple business-related and AP courses. Paul was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and received several awards based on his academic achievements, including the Gold 4.0 GPA Student Athlete Awards and the Americanism Award. He works part-time at a local restaurant. Paul is the son of Duane Adams and Kim Quigley.

Renewal Scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to Audrey Carter, Connor McCary, Evan Hoersten, Evelyn McKeddie, Gwenyth Prince, Halle Landin, Ian Rex, Jacob Wasson, Kaelan Swallow, Katie Hauter, Laney Jones, Rachel Spath, and Shawn Tierney.

For more information about the program and upcoming opportunities to apply, visit the Educational & Charitable Foundation website.