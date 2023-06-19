VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/16/2023

Friday June 16, 2023

4:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

10:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location at Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residency on Green St. in the Village of Willshire on a report of a possible domestic dispute.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Rd. in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject with a gun possibly shooting from the roadway.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist stranded citizens to their residence in the City of Van Wert.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to take custody of a subject who had violated their probation in Auglaize County. Joshua J. Carroll, 35, of Willshire was transported to the Van

Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Front Street in Glenmore on a complaint of what sounded like multiple gunshots in the area.