VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/17/2023

Saturday June 17, 2023

3:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Walnut St. in the City of Van Wert for someone who was ill.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded toa residence on Wetzel Rd. in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of aggravated menacing. Gary L Stewart, 49, was arrested one one county of aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert a subject who was unresponsive.

2:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on North Main St. in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of three vehicles along the roadway.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch St. in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Clime St. in the City of Delphos to assist Delphos Police on a welfare check.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a noise complaint.