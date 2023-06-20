Van Wert Police blotter 6/11-6/18/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 11 – an assault was reported at Franklin Park.

Sunday, June 11 – arrested Jeffery Kirk Buckner, 48, of Van Wert on an active warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St., and Buckner was also charged with obstructing official business.

Sunday, June 11 – responded to a distraught male in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Monday, June 12 – conducted a welfare check in the 900 block of South Ave.

Monday, June 12 – a citizen reported finding a package of suspected drugs in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, June 12 – arrested Jennifer L. Kilgore, 37, of Cridersville for possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, June 13 – an incident of criminal damaging was reported on Idlewood Drive. It remains under investigation.

Tuesday, June 13 – arrested Jonathan Michael Fugatt, 50, of Lima for theft and obstructing official business in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, June 13 – a citizen reported a theft in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, June 13 – a fraud report was taken in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 14 – a report of obstructing official business was taken in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, June 14 – a junk violation was observed in the 400 block of Neel Ave.

Wednesday, June 14 – a citizen in the 700 block of W. Main St. reported an attempted breaking and entering.

Thursday, June 15 – counterfeiting was reported in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, June 15 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. It remains under investigation.

Thursday, June 15 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, June 15 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of Elliott St.

Friday, June 16 – a purse was found in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing

Friday, June 16 – a bicycle was reported stolen from the YMCA between 6:30-8 p.m.

Friday, June 16 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, June 16 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, June 17 – a neighborhood dispute was reported in the 300 block of N. Wall St. No charges were filed.

Sunday, June 18 – a resident in the 400 block of Sisley St. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole items from it.