VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/18/2023

Sunday June 18, 2023

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damaging on the property at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in the City of Van Wert. Portable toilet(s) were damaged by fireworks. The incident remains under investigation.

4:01 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Zachariah Williams, 38 of rural Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by the Van Wert City Police.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. There was no contact with the owner and the vehicle was towed.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a stray dog on the property. No contact was made with the owner. The dog was transported to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to check a 911 call.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of telecommunication harassment.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to check a 911 call. It was found to be a child playing with a phone.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious person in the area.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject seen laying in a driveway.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township on a complaint of subjects shooting a gun and not being aware of their surroundings, due to the shots coming close to their location.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert. During the investigation marijuana was located. The drug was confiscated for destruction. The suspect, Cody Joe Edwards, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested and charged with a turn signal violation and no valid license. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject shooting of fireworks.