VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/19/2023

Monday June 19, 2023

4:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a subject that was ill.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point about an ongoing civil issue.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township after receiving a complaint of manure on the roadway.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash with no injuries. A 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Jessica Williams was eastbound on Ohio 697 and slowed to turn into a driveway and struck a utility pole.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.