VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/20/2023

Tuesday June 20, 2023

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the area for a reported traffic hazard.

5:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.

1:46 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a vehicle involved in an incident in the City of Van Wert.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Joshua J. Carroll, 35, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.