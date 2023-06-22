Van Wert Federal Savings Bank expands

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has announced its expansion into the Fort Wayne market.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Mike Cahill and his executive team, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank will expand its product offerings and services to strengthen its relationships with customers and increase its presence in the Fort Wayne community.

Cahill said now is the right time for the bank to expand into the market because there’s a strategic opportunity to support small and medium-sized businesses. He noted the bank’s decision-makers live and work in the community they serve, and the bank is not managed by a board or committee of people outside the area.

“We’ve been serving customers in Van Wert since 1889,” he stated. “That service and excellence will not change. What will change is our capacity to support the Fort Wayne market and focus on business banking. We’ve invested in the team, tools and solutions to provide unmatched knowledge and expertise to our Fort Wayne customers.”

Cahill also said the bank’s board of directors understands what business owners are facing daily because they are business owners themselves. While there’s an emphasis on providing excellent products and services, what makes Van Wert stand apart is the knowledgeable advice and counsel from experienced financial professionals.

“Northeast Indiana and the surrounding counties in Ohio deserve a bank focused only on them, and that is us,” Cahill said. “We want small and medium size businesses to know that the entire bank – from me to the tellers – is invested in providing the resources and expertise to help them grow.”

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is modernizing its operations, adding commercial banking products and services to its long-time array of consumer banking products, and expanding its reach.

“We’re thrilled to expand our product lines, offering an extensive range of business solutions to cater to the evolving needs of commercial clients,” Cahill said. “The expanded product offerings will include specialized commercial lending options and comprehensive treasury management. We aim to empower businesses with tailored financial solutions and expert guidance, facilitating growth and success.”

The process to expand to Fort Wayne began earlier this year when Cahill joined the bank,

“This recent growth allows our bank to offer more services and expand how we support our current and new customers,” said Van Wert Federal Savings Bank Board Chairman Gary Clay. This is a new and exciting chapter for us.”