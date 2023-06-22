VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/21/2023

Wednesday June 21, 2023

12:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main St. in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a suspicious person.

4:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main St. in the Village of Convoy for an active medical alarm, unknown problem.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check a 911 call that was received with no verbal response.

9:33 a.m. – Deputes responded to the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject being followed by another vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant at 201 W. Jackson St. in the Village of Wren. The warrant was issued by Adams County, Indiana on a felony case. Jack Kelly Buckner, 48, of the same address is being

held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Rd. in Ridge Township on a report of a suspicious male being on private property.

12:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main St. in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain from a fall.

12:42 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Burt St. in the City of Van Wert for two stray dogs.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township on a trespassing complaint.

12:52 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Forest Ave. in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject shooting on public property.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a utility line being down.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Britney Marie Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a grass fire.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Rd. in Harrison Township for a subject who was ill.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Rd. in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose cow in the yard.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist with a unruly juvenile.

9:58 p.m. – Dispatched Deputies to a residence on Sumner St. in the Village of Scott for an active alarm. It was found to be a medical alarm that had been discarded.

10:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Central Ave. in the City of Van Wert. During the investigation deputies located drugs and drug abuse instruments. Larry Wayne Wilson, 54, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.