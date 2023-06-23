VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/22/2023

Thursday June 22, 2023

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded along with Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Washington St. in the City of Van Wert.

4:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check the property after a resident believed they heard someone trying to gain entry. Nothing was found.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of a subject driving aggressive and then when the subject passed the complainant, they had pointed a gun at the driver. The suspect, Robert E. Ainsworth, 27, of Van Wert was later identified and located in Allen County, Ohio. He later returned to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject that was unresponsive.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Rd/ in Liberty Township to investigate a report of a deceased subject found in the residence. The incident remains under investigation by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

3:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main St. in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch St. in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Rd. in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Convoy Heller Rd. in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

9:41 p.m – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the area on a complaint of reckless operation.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Rd. in Hoaglin Township to check the area for a report of a suspicious subject.