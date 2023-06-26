Van Wert Police blotter 6/18-6/24/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 18 – arrested Latonya Reed for physical control and possession of marijuana in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, June 18 – arrested Zachariah B. Williams, 38, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Sunday, June 18 – a resident reported misuse of a credit card.

Monday, June 19 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Monday, June 19 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the area of Idlewood and Shaffer streets.

Tuesday, June 20 – arrested Edward Sellers for domestic violence stemming from an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Valam Drive.

Tuesday, June 20 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of E. First St.

Tuesday, June 20 – a criminal damaging incident was reported at Walmart.

Wednesday, June 21 – arrested Brittney Mitchell for a probation violation in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 21 – a citizen reported criminal damaging in the area of E. Main St. and S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, June 21 – received a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Central Ave.

Wednesday, June 21 – received a report of trepassing in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Thursday, June 22 – a male was reported as mentally distraught in the 1300 block of Leeson Ave.

Thursday, June 22 – criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, June 23 – issued a warning for disorderly conduct and trespassing in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 23 – a disabled vehicle was towed from the 600 block of N. Cherry St.

Saturday, June 24 – conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, June 24 – charged Jeremy Neeley and Lowery Irby, both of Van Wert, with theft after investigating a complaint at Walmart.

Saturday, June 24 – conducted a welfare check on a distraught male.

Saturday, June 24 – arrested James Porter Jr. in the 1200 block of S. Washington St. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.