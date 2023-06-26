VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/23/2023

Friday June 23, 2023

10:39 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Nicholas Daniel Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Rd. in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of vandalism.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Rd. in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a suspicious person with a rifle.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

7:35 p.m. – A residence from Adams County, Indiana requested a welfare check at a residence in the Village of Convoy.

8:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Klinger Rd. in Tully Township for a subject with a hand injury.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in the City of Van Wert. During the investigation marijuana was located and confiscated for destruction.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Washington Township on a report of a stray dog in the roadway.