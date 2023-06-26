VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/24/2023

Saturday June 24, 2023

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Rockford Rd. in the Village of Willshire.

2:01 a.m – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on George St. in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a fast heart rate.

2:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Shannon St. in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a panic attack.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Rd. in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Rd. in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the westbound rest area on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a stray dog in the building.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Rd. in York Township for the report of a domestic dispute.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for contempt of court. James Sherman Porter, 41, of Van Wert was located by Van Wert Police and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of reckless operation of a vehicle.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire on a complaint of juvenile on go-carts with no lights running around the village.

10:28 p.m – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.