VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/25/2023

Sunday June 25, 2023

1:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main St. in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of suspicious activity.

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:33 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Rd. in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Rd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a possible stroke.

1:48 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Forest Ave. in the City of Van Wert to check with welfare of a dog reported to have not shelter, food or water.

5:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Willshire Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Piqua Road in Willshire Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a tree branch in the roadway.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a tree branch in the roadway.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a female and child walking along the roadway.