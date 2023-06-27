VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/26/2023

Monday June 26, 2023

2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Rd. in Pleasant Township re remove a tree branch from the roadway.

9:02 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main St. in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean St. in the Village of Ohio City to check the report of an open door on a residence with a suspicious person in the area.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a property on Mason St. in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of property damage.

1:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Main St. in the Village of Convoy.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Rd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Rd. in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject walking.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of menacing. The suspect had left the area upon arrival. The incident remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller St. in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Rd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.