VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/27/2023

Tuesday June 27, 2023

1:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject that was hallucinating.

3:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Rd. in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

5:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Rd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:51 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Spencer St. in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject walking the roadway.

9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

9:36 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Skinner St. in the City of Delphos for a animal welfare check.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on South St. in the Village of Willshire. Jacob Ross Mayer, 33, of Willshire was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He faces a fourth degree felony charge of burglary.

10:44 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Maple Ave. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a low hanging utility line.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Tracey Michelle Wilson, 48, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Wilson was located by the Van Wert City Police.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

2:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a field fire.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adrian Ryan Daniels, 23, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Daniels was located by the Van Wert City Police.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Franklin St. in the Village of Convoy in reference to a threatening letter that was received in the mail.

6:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a semi-truck on fire in Ridge Township on U.S. 30.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS Units responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. A 2020 Yamaha driven by Tanner Lee Felver of Celina went off the right side of the road. He was ejected from the bike, which then overturned and came to a rest in a yard. Deliver was wearing a helmet and was treated at the scene.

7:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was injured by a cat.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area very slow.