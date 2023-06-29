Kenn-Feld Group announces merger

Submitted information

BLUFFTON (IN) — Kenn-Feld Group and TTG Equipment will merge as TRULAND Equipment, the CEOs of the two companies announced Wednesday. The equal merger of the two John Deere Dealer groups is scheduled to occur on August 21, 2023.

This move brings together 18 John Deere locations across Indiana and Ohio, allowing TRULAND Equipment to provide their customers with greater service support and inventory choices. TRULAND Equipment will also provide new opportunities for their employees with increased scale.

“This partnership was a several-year process, and we really took our time to make sure this was a good fit for our two companies as well as for our customers,” said Tom Burenga, CEO of Kenn-Feld Group. “By combining our experience and capabilities, we are building a stronger organization that is better positioned to thrive while offering an expanded product portfolio to our customers.”

TRULAND Equipment will continue to serve its customers in all eighteen of its locations in the region and is poised for growth in both service offerings and number of employees. Jameson Ringger, CEO of TTG Equipment, emphasized that TRULAND will stay focused on maintaining a local feel and relationship-based business model.

“We are two local companies joining together into one local company,” he said. “While the name on the sign will change, the team will not. We are dedicated to cultivating lasting relationships with our customers, providing new opportunities for our employees, and investing in our community. This move is a win for all three.”