VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/28/2023
Wednesday June 28, 2023
1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Rd. in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
7:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully St. in the Village of Convoy about a trespassing complaint.
7:47 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Ervin Rd. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog at the property.
9:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Clime St. in the City of Delphos for a dog bite investigation.
11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Rd. in Tully Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.
1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the roadway.
1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation and harassment.
2:46 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Third St. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.
2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject walking who may be lost.
3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Jackson Township to make contact with a resident for Clinton County Sheriff.
3:31 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Randy E. Hoersten, 46, of Berne, Indiana was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Rd/ in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.
7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the area and going to several residences.
7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Ave. in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a subject who fled on foot.
10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams St. in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
10:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.
POSTED: 06/29/23 at 7:25 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement