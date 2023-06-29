VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/28/2023

Wednesday June 28, 2023

1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Rd. in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully St. in the Village of Convoy about a trespassing complaint.

7:47 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Ervin Rd. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog at the property.

9:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Clime St. in the City of Delphos for a dog bite investigation.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Rd. in Tully Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the roadway.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation and harassment.

2:46 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Third St. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject walking who may be lost.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Jackson Township to make contact with a resident for Clinton County Sheriff.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Randy E. Hoersten, 46, of Berne, Indiana was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Rd/ in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the area and going to several residences.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Ave. in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a subject who fled on foot.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams St. in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

10:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.