VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/29/2023

Thursday June 29, 2023

5:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:16 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose dog on the property.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of some cattle.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Rick Akom of Scott was eastbound behind a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Michael Bally of Elyria. Akom decided to pass on the left and while doing so, his SUV was sideswiped by the rig, causing it to go into the grassy median. Bally later told deputies he was looking at his GPS, causing him to drift left. No injuries were reported.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan St. in the Village of Willshire to check an open line 911 call.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Delphos on a complaint of harassment that occurred while in Van Wert County.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m – Deputies responded to a resident on Gilbert Rd. in Jennings Township to check the welfare of children.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State St. in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of possible domestic violence.

7:52 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway with no lights.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Dillion St. in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley.