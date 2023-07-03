VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/1/2023

Saturday July 1, 2023

12:40 a.m. – Deputies served warrants on issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two people – Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas, 22, of Van Wert, for aggravated possession of drugs, and Faith Sevitz, 43, of Van Wert for a probation violation. Both are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. They were located by Delphos Police.

2:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible heart attack.

8:14 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a loose dog in the area.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Rd. in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain and short of breath.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main St. in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject not answering the door.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with a subject reported as being disorderly and causing property damage.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Rd. in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an open line 911 call.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Rd. in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shepherd St. in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Rd. in Washington Township to assist with a juvenile that was being unruly.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Rd. in Union Township to investigate a complaint of a chickens being killed by a loose dog.

11:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check a carbon monoxide alarm.