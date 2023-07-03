VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/2/2023

Sunday July 2, 2023

4:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in Washington Township to investigate a report of theft.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Rd. in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle on private property.

1:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Rd. in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Rd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of vehicle damage.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kreischer Rd. in Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Rd. in Jackson Township to check a suspicious male in the roadway.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:56 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a location on Becker Rd. in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of juveniles shooting fireworks.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Gilliland Rd. in Ridge Township.

11:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Rd. in Washington Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.