VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 6/30/2023

Friday June 30, 2023

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.

5:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Rd. in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of threats.

12:33 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Rockford Rd. in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon St. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Rd. in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Wood County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear. Nicholas Richard Fitzsimmons, 22, of Dayton was arrested at 602 Rockford Rd. in the Village of Willshire and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Wood County.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Peter Collins Rd. in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson St. in the Village of Wren to investigate a report of a residential burglary. The incident remains under investigation.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sheets Rd. in Willshire Township to assist a stranded motorist.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject who was unconscious.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Rd. in Liberty Township check on a disabled motorist.