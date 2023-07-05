Van Wert Police blotter 6/25-7/5/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 25 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Monday, June 26 – a report of disorderly conduct was taken at Franklin Park.

Monday, June 26 – EMS was assigned to the 100 block of W. Main St. for an injury.

Tuesday, June 27 – Tracey Miller (Wilson) was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, June 27 – Adrian Ryan Daniels, 23, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 300 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, June 27 – officers investigated a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, June 27 – the theft of scrap was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 28 – Randy E. Hoersten was arrested in the 200 block of N. Washington St. on outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, June 28 – arrested Skylar M. Imler, 19, on several outstanding warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, June 29 – an attempted breaking an entering was reported in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, June 29 – responded to an incident of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging.

Thursday, June 29 – investigated an assault in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, June 29 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, June 29 – an unruly juvenie was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Friday, June 30 – received a report of a theft in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, June 30 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Shaffer St. No charges were filed.

Friday, June 30 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.

Friday, June 30 – property was found in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, July 1 – a resident reported a theft in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, July 1 – a citizen in the 700 block of Elm St. reported telecommunications harassment.

Saturday, July 1 – a bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, July 1 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Saturday, July 1 – officers responded to the 300 block of Wayne St. for a suspect attempting to get into the residence.

Saturday, July 1 – a debit card was reported stolen in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, July 1 – a resident reported menacing in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, July 1 – a resident reported an assault in the 300 block of E. Frothingham St.

Saturday, July 1 – a resident reported an assault in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave.

Saturday, July 1 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The matter is being investigated.

Sunday, July 2 – a business in the 100 block of S. Walnut St. reported a window was broken sometime between July 1-2.

Wednesday, July 5 – telephone harassment was reported in the 600 block of Center St.