VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/3/2023

Monday July 3, 2023

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Rd. in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.

10:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington St. in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

1:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Rd. in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Wesley Stewart Harrison, 40, of Spencerville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams St. in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles harassing other juveniles.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Rd. in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Rd. in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully St. in the Village of Convoy to investigate a trespassing complaint.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in Pleasant Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main St. in Pleasant Township for a welfare check.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Foster School Rd. in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject.