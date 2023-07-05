VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/4/2023

Tuesday July 4, 2023

12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Rd. in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller St. in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a disturbance in the area.

5:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Rd. in Ridge Township on a complaint of being scammed on Facebook Marketplace.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller St. in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of menacing.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller St, in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan St. in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Garfield St. in the Village of Scott on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Rd. in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs on the property.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller St. in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:10 p.m.- Deputies served a warrant at Stadium Park in the City of Delphos, issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Daniel Vibbert, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon St. in the City of Van Wert for a subject for a subject who fell off a bed.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main St. in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating a subject.