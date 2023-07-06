VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/5/2023

Wednesday July 5, 2023

7:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Little Auglaize River Rd. in Washington Township.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Rd. in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of identity theft.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to check the area for an open line 911 call.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Rd. in Union Township to verify property ownership information.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded toa location on Morgan Rd. in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles while passing clipped side mirrors. No injuries were reported.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Rd. in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of gunshots.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Rd. in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking.

1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ringwald Rd. in Ridge Township for a unconscious subject.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Rd. in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime St. in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rumble Rd. in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Rd. in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Carmean St. in the Village of Ohio City.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South St. in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on Burris Rd. in Liberty Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert Police.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Rd. in Washington Township on a complaint of trash being dumped in a woods.

11:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wall St. in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of juveniles trespassing.