Van Wert Police blotter 7/2-7/9/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 2 – arrested Jestin Michael Knittle, 32, for domestic violence in the 500 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, July 2 – a report of criminal damaging was filed in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Sunday, July 2 – arrested Jennifer L. Kilgore, 37, of Cridersville on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, July 3 – responded to a report of a distraught male in the area of Burt St. and Kear Rd.

Tuesday, July 4 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 4 – a disorderly conduct incident escalated into criminal damaging in the Big Lots parking lot.

Tuesday, July 4 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, July 4 – a trash can was damaged by fire in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, July 4 – criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 4 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, July 4 – arrested Matthew A. Southerland, 44, of Van Wert for a probation violation while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, July 5 – an assault was reported during early morning hours at Franklin Park.

Wednesday, July 5 – a report of found property was filed in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 5 – the theft of a trailer was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, July 5 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of North St.

Wednesday, July 5 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Daniel St.

Wednesday, July 5 – a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, July 6 – charged Scott I. Shumaker Jr. with domestic violence following an incident in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Thursday, July 6 – arrested Danielle Herron for domestic violence in the 500 block of Elliot St.

Thursday, July 6 – a city resident reported being put in fear for their life due to the reckless driving of the person they were with from Walmart to Elliot St.

Thursday, July 6 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, July 6 – a warrant was served in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Friday, July 7 – a report of telecommunications harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Park St.

Friday, July 7 – a resident in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St. reported her son missing from another state. A report was taken.

Friday, July 7 – a resident in the 600 block of Burt St. reported a menacing incident.

Friday, July 7 – a resident in the 600 block of Burt St. reported a trespassing incident.

Friday, July 7 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The matter is under investigation.

Saturday, July 8 – computer hacking was reported in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Saturday, July 8 – a report of theft and criminal damaging was taken in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Saturday, July 8 – domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of Kear Rd. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Sunday, July 9 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident is under investigation.