VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2023

Thursday July 6, 2023

3:52 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for the report of two small children walking in the roadway.

8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a decreased level of consciousness.

1:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a unconscious subject.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a domestic dispute.

3:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a unwanted subject on the property.

4:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township on a report of a vehicle sitting along the roadway.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of criminal mischief.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for trespassing in a habitation with a person present. Jacob Ross Mayer, 33, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of burglary and theft. The incident remains under investigation.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a possible overdose of medications.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.