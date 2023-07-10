VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/7/2023

Friday July 7, 2023

6:02 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a possible overdose at a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township.

8:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:18 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Linda Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of two loose dogs in the area.

9:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert on a report of two loose dogs in the area.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of threats.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Stret in the Village of Willshire on a report of domestic violence.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check the report of a suspicious vehicle from out of state.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

5:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire for mutual aid in Paulding County for a report of a structure fire on Road 24.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township on a report of a dog that had been struck in the roadway.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to an area of Race Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia, issued by Ohio Adult Parole. Joshua D. McGinnis, 41, (no address listed) is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.