VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/8/2023

Saturday July 8, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible heart attack.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of criminal damaging.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject for a subject who fell.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a fireworks complaint.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.