VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/9/2023
Sunday July 9, 2023
12:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of loud music in the area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy.
12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.
6:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a unresponsive subject.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.
1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
2:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject passed out.
4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.
5:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. James W . Vibbert of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.
7:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a location on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a tractor fire.
7:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ries Road in York Township for a subject with back pain.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.
