VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/10/2023

Monday July 10, 2023

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with an unknown problem.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township for a report of three dogs running in the roadway.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.

6:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lynn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a possible domestic situation in a vehicle.