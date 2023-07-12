Local church wins $5,000 mini-grant

Submitted information

Although issues such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, and addictions have been on the rise for years, since 2020 the problem has developed into a full-blown mental health crisis. This is true for people of all walks of life and belief systems, Christians and nonbelievers alike. The National Institute of Health claims nearly half of people suffering from some type of mental illness will first seek out the counsel of a pastor or ministry leader before seeing a doctor or mental health professional. For this reason, clergy are often called the “frontline” of the field.

Over the past year as part of a “bridge building” philosophy, Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert has invited staff and ministry leaders to take part in two faith and mental health conferences, as well as to serve on local collaborative teams, such as the Overdose Prevention Coalition.

Also addressing addictions and mental health, Celebrate Recovery-Van Wert has expanded the TFC ministry to include large and small group meetings at 6 p.m. each Thursday. Those attending should enter Door No. 20 at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert.

Most recently, Trinity Friends Church was awarded a mini-grant of up to $5,000 from Tri County ADAMHS Board to develop a podcast which addresses mental health wellness from a Christian faith perspective. It’s called the Giant Slayers Podcast from Imago Dei Studios based out of Trinity Friends.

The podcast covers issues related to mental, behavioral, and spiritual health affecting people today, referencing biblical solutions and providing practical resources for treatment and care found within the community.

Look for the Giant Slayers Podcast on various free media outlets such as Spotify and Google Podcasts.