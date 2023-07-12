VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/11/2023

Tuesday July 11, 2023

9:03 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that fell and has a head laceration.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Wesley Stewart Harrison, 40, of Spencerville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township on a complaint of a male subject going door to door asking for money.

12:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject that family was not able to make contact.

3:40 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Cemetery on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert for a probation violation. Tyler Dirham, 31, of Hillcrest Drive in Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the welfare of a subject that family was not able to make contact.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.