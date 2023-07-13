VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/12/2023

Wednesday July 12, 2023

8:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Travis L. Faulkner, 48, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of disorderly conduct.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for the report of hay that rolled off a trailer and had the roadway blocked.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Celina Police.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of gunshots.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject laying along the roadway.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving a golf cart on the roadway without a license.

8:13 p.m. – Leonard Delong Jr., 36, of Van Wert, was arrested for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Delong to Van Wert County Corrections staff that he was going to set the correctional facility on fire if demands were not met to speak to an inmate. Deputies arrived at Delong’s residence to arrest Delong. Deputies observed Delong outside however, he fled back inside before they were able to do so. Deputies attempted to establish communications with Delong, but he refused to communicate with deputies for some time. Deputies established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant to search the residence for Delong. Based on Delong’s behavior and conversations with him early in the day the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Van Wert City Police Department and their Special Response Team. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also called to assist at the scene. Deputies were able to establish intermittent communications with Delong through a family member. Prior to tactical operations taking place by the Van Wert City Police Special Response Team, a VWPD officer speaking with Delong through his attorney, via phone, was able to have Delong surrender peacefully. Delong was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon. No Injuries were reported.