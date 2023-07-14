VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/13/2023

Thursday July 13, 2023

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a sexual assault.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township on a report of a missing juvenile. The three-year-old while playing outside wandered into a cornfield. The child was located at 10:22 a.m. Middle Point Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Van Wert County EMA assisted at the scene.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of two juveniles acting suspicious around various residences.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathy Anne Vaneman of Convoy was behind a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Philip J. Michael, also of Convoy. Vaneman said she thought she saw Michael forward so she moved too, causing a rear end collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

3:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Morris Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was lethargic.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of identity fraud.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of menacing.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject who was confused.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a county resident about a civil issue with property located where the subject had been living.