VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/14/2023
Friday July 14, 2023
12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist with a disabled vehicle.
6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.
12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.
3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a report of reckless operation.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a welfare check.
6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
