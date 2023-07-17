VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/14/2023

Friday July 14, 2023

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist with a disabled vehicle.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.

12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a report of reckless operation.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a welfare check.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.