VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/15/2023

Saturday July 15, 2023

2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of domestic dispute.

9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dickenson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.

9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy on a fireworks complaint.

10:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.