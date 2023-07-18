VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/17/2023

Monday July 17, 2023

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.

4:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. It was reported that a single semi-truck pulling a grain trailer had rolled over. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

10:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a resident.

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of two dogs being caged inside an abandoned barn.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a visibility issue at the intersection.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a visibility issue at the intersection.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of a domestic violence incident that had taken place at a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township. The incident remains under investigation.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a subject having chest pain and difficulty breathing.

7:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Auglaize County Line Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of trespassing.