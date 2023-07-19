Chamber to hold Lunch and Learn

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to present a Lunch and Learn featuring Edward Jones financial advisor George Scott, on Wednesday, July 26, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Scott will talk about business retirement planning, SEP IRA vs Simple IRA, and evaluating retirement plan options.

Click here to register or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.