Van Wert Police blotter 7/9-7/15/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 9 – arrested Tyler Dunn in the 500 block of E. Main St. for persistent disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Sunday, July 9 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of S. Wayne St. after a window was broken.

Sunday, July 9 – an incident of identity theft was reported in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, July 9 – arrested James Vibbert, 60, on a warrant for OVI and child endangerment. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, July 9 – a report of telecommunications harassment was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, July 9 – a possible overdose was reported in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Monday, July 10 – a menacing report was taken in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Tuesday, July 11 – took a burglary report in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, July 11 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, July 11 – arrested Tyler McClaren for physical control and two outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Tuesday, July 11 – arrested Jason Allen Tallman, 41, of Van Wert for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 200 block of W. Fourth St.

Tuesday, July 11 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 200 block of S. Wayne St.

Tuesday, July 11 – arrested a 13-year-old on three counts of domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, July 12 – arrested Heather Replogle, 38, for OVI, disorderly conduct, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 12 – arrested Heather Replogle, 38, for assault and resisting arrest following a 911 call to a home in the 100 S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 12 – arrested Heather Replogle, 38, for domestic violence following a call in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 12 – Alexis Sue Stemen, 34, of Delphos, was arrested for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and criminal trespassing after an incident in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 12 – arrested Domonique J. Rowe of Van Wert for domestic violence after investigating an incident in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, July 12 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.

Wednesday, July 12 – a criminal trespass incident occurred in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Wednesday, July 12 – a city ordinance junk violation was located in the 600 block of Cable St. A report was taken and charges are pending.

Wednesday, July 12 – a criminal trespassing incident occurred in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Wednesday, July 12 – charged David Betz for abandoning a dog at the reservoir.

Thursday, July 13 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, July 13 – a theft was reported from the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, July 13 – a person in mental distress was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Thursday, July 13 – a welfare check was requested on Fox Rd.

Thursday, July 13 – arrested James Jewell of Van Wert was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct during a domestic violence incident in 1100 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, July 13 – arrested Theresa L. Bakle for obstructing official business during a receiving stolen property investigation.

Thursday, July 13 – responded to the 100 block of N. Shannon St. for a report of a man on the roof of a business. The police department was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert Fire Department.

Friday, July 14 – arrested Scott Hardy on a warrant in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, July 14 – arrested Abbey Eutsler for disorderly conduct after an incident at the Fountain Inn.

Friday, July 14 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Friday, July 14 – arrested Nichollett Reynolds for assault after a complaint in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 15 – arrested Corbin Voiril for trespassing after officers received a complaint of an unwanted person in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, July 15 – responded to a call of a distraught female in the in the 900 block of Prospect Ave.

Saturday, July 15 – arrested Tommie J. Grieshaber, 53, for felony domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, July 15 – arrested Tyran Jamison, 49, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct while at the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Sisley St.