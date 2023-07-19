VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/18/2023

Tuesday July 18, 2023

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a private property crash with no injuries. A 2005 Hyundai Tucson driven by Chasity Ginter of Van Wert Unit 1 southbound entering the parking lot of 603 Rockford Rd., when the brakes failed, causing the car to run into the building. The car and building were damaged and Ginter was treated at the scene by Wren EMS.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

11:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of farm animals. 12:11 p.m.– Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer for a civil issue.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:29 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check a report of a dog that was reported as being abused.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of hit ship crash that occurred on private property.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of disorderly conduct.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for an active medical alarm.