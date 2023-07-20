VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/19/2023

Wednesday July 19, 2023

2:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of trash being dumped.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check a report of a suspicious male in the area.

7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:53 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who is feeling weak and dizzy.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check a disabled vehicle.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of disorderly conduct.