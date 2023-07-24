FUMC holding preschool open house

Submitted information

A preschool open house will be held at First United Methodist Church from 9:30-11 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, August 10. Parents will be able to register and tour the facility. The church is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, across from Fountain Park.

The church offers a half-day program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. two, three or four days a week. The curriculum is guided by the Ohio Department of Education’s Early Learning Standards and incorporates Christian principles daily. Students will participate in monthly field trips, theme parties, progress monitoring and assessments, weekly chapel, Christmas and spring programs and much more. The goal is to prepare children for kindergarten in a loving Christ-centered environment.

For more information please contact Administrator Marilyn Agler at 419.238.0631 ext. 308, by email marilyn.agler@vanwertfirst.net or register online at vanwertfirst.net then choose Preschool in the menu area.