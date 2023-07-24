VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/20/2023

Thursday July 20, 2023

12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rogers Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a subject parking by a fire hydrant.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a knee injury.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a subject walking on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. Subject is dressed in black and hard to see in the storm.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a report of a tree down across the roadway.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a tree down and a subject trapped under it.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of utility lines down across the roadway.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a report of a tree down across the roadway.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to remove a large branch from the roadway.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree down across the roadway.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck hauling mail on westbound U.S. 30 near Boroff Road in Ridge Township. The driver said strong wind took out the back end, causing the rig to go into the median. One of the fuel tanks had ruptured and was leaking diesel fuel. Firefighters, the EPA and Van Wert County EMA were called to the scene to deal with the fuel. Hague towing towed the semi from the scene. No injuries were reported.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a parking complaint.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been involved in a domestic incident in the City of Van Wert.