VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/21/2023

Friday July 21, 2023

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a welfare check on a subject who failed to show for work.

8:33 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of two stray dogs in the area.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of property damage caused by a vehicle turning around.

3:18 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Ervin Road in The City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog at a business.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a subject receiving a bad check.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of domestic violence. Both subjects involved were arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Alisha Renee Rowland, 31, of Lima, and Austin K. Coyne, 30, of Convoy both face charges of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of vandalism to a utility box.

9:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a diabetic emergency.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.